In MP Rape-and-murder Case, Police Arrest Victim's Friend. He Confesses to Killing Her

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday claimed that they have solved the rape-and-murder case of a teenager in Damoh district after arresting the victim’s friend.

According to Madhya Pradesh Police, a 17-year-old girl’s semi-naked body was recovered on September 19 near a drain at Bandakpur under Hindoriya police station jurisdiction. The father had identified the body of the girl.

A senior police officer of the Hindoriya police station said, “The victim’s body was sent for autopsy. The post-mortem report confirmed that the girl was raped.”

The officer further said that the victim’s father had told the police then that the girl had gone to sleep in her room on September 18 night after having her dinner but was found missing the next morning.

Damoh superintendent of police (SP) DR Teniwar said, “To arrest the accused, a special team was formed to investigate the case.”

Another senior police officer stationed at Damoh district police headquarters said, “During our investigation, we learnt that the girl had a boyfriend. When we took out the call details record of the girl and her friend, we found that they had long conversations in the evening before the day her body was recovered.”

“Our technical team also confirmed to us that the girl and the boy’s phone number were found to be at the same location at the time the girl was probably murdered. We detained the girl’s friend for questioning,” added the officer.

The victim’s friend confessed to murdering the teenager and making physical contact before murdering her. “The boy told us that on September 18 night the duo planned a night out. The bike they were travelling on had a flat tyre near Bandakpur. He told us that they made physical relations over there. Due to some reason, there was a spat between the two. The boy, infuriated over the spat, murdered the girl,” added the officer.

The boy has been booked for raping the girl as she was a minor.

In another incident of a heinous crime against a child in Madhya Pradesh, an eight-year-old girl was raped by the shopkeeper in Damoh. Police have arrested the shopkeeper. The girl is undergoing medical treatment at the Damoh government hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here