1-MIN READ

In Mumbai To Act, Not To Become A Heroine: Priyasha Bhardwaj

Actor Priyasha Bhardwaj, who made a mark for herself as Sushmita Sen's younger sister in the web series Aarya, says nepotism exists in the industry but there is no dearth of good work for newcomers. Bhardwaj, who hails from the North East, will next be seen in Mirzapur 2, which starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

“It is definitely there. (But) I am choosing the projects in such a way that it does not affect me. I gave 200 auditions, but got selected in only 40. However, I am earning enough to sustain myself. So, nepotism does not affect me. There is plenty of work in Mumbai, she told .


  • First Published: October 21, 2020, 14:31 IST
