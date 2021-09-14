In Munich, Anil Kapoor is Excited to Shake a Leg in Mask-free Zone

The evergreen superstar of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor, is in Germany’s capital, Munich, these days. Recently, he shared on Instagram a video wherein he is having a fun time. Everyone is aware of the actor’s love for dancing. It’s like he is always prepared to shake a leg as soon as he hears music. Something similar was visible in the video as well, In the clip, the “Mr India" actor was seen dancing in a park listening to music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

The actor is showing how fun it is to be breathing fresh air without a mask. The actor can be seen walking in a park on the beats of some music playing in the background. He, then, reaches a place where a group of people is playing some instruments. The actor stops there to enjoy the music and it appeared as though he cannot control himself and hence keeps grooving to the tunes.

In the caption, Anil has written hashtag Munich Diaries and said that it was enough for him to shake his legs when he was able to breathe in a mask free zone in Munich in a park with some music playing. He further said that he is praying for the world to get fully vaccinated soon so that everyone can go back to their normal life. He posted the video on Tuesday, and it has already received more than four lakh views with several comments as well.

The actor is known for his work in the movies Mr India, Parinda, Nayak, Virasat etc. He is also known as an actor who does not look like his age. Anil was last seen in the film AK vs AK which was released on Netflix.

