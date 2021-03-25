In My Entire Television Career, All My Characters Were Given Names of Goddesses: Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy started her showbiz career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and tasted stupendous success with TV shows like Mahadev and the Naagin series. She is also passionate about dancing and has participated in several reality shows and featured in dance numbers in movies. She moved onto movie roles with films like Gold and Made in China, and will soon be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

In a candid conversation, Mouni talks about her latest music video Patli Kamariya, her showbiz career and her spiritual journey.

My last music video was a film song called Gali Gali, and it had been a while since I had featured in a dance music video. I was missing dancing to be very honest. T-Series got in touch with me for two songs, one is this and the other one will come out soon.

It’s a conscious choice that this is something that really gives me happiness. Probably you would have to make a little bit more effort than reading a book. I love contemporary, so personally, not for any music video, I’ve just started to learn contemporary as well. Because I love it so much I make sure that I keep dancing, because that truly makes me very happy.

As actors, or somebody from the creative industry, your work gives you more visibility. Your present work decides what you are going to do or get in your future. In showbiz thankfully, because of the other social media platforms, whether it’s Instagram, or Facebook, you can showcase a particular talent. We are actually living in great times, if you’re truly a creative person and want to sing, dance or paint, you have a medium.

I can compartmentalize my life - my family and my work. What is also a priority for me right now is my spiritual journey. I take it very, very seriously. So yeah, all these three things. And then rest is destiny.

I think it started with Dida (nani). She used to tell me a lot of Satyavan-Savitri stories, Ram-Sita, whether it’s Mahabharata, about by Balkrishna, Shivji. I have grown up loving Shivji, the connect was always there. I always felt like I’m very close to him. Two years back, I realised that no matter how much you read or how much puja and chants you do, if you have no application in real life, nothing is of use. I had met Sadhguru 3 years back and always wanted to go to his ‘aashram’. One and a half years ago I ended up going for a course. It’s like what you seek is seeking you, right? So that’s pretty much how it happened.

In my entire television career, all my character names have been names of goddesses, whether it is Krishna Tulsi to Sati, Meera, Shivanya, Shivangi. With Brahmastra also, I feel that there’s a lot of energy of Shivji in that film.

When I was doing television, I was very happy giving 100% to it every day. I was not in any kind of haste. I am a very ‘living in the present’ kind of a person. So when Gold came along, it was the right time for me to migrate to films. Even now I want to do good work. I want to pick up scripts that resonate with me and I can add something to it, can learn something from it and I can become a slightly better actor than I was yesterday.