In My Time You Had to Be Boyfriend-free, Virgin: Pooja Bedi on Alaya F's Dating Life

Actress Pooja Bedi, whose daughter Alaya F made her film debut last year, was recently asked about the dating rumours between her and Aaishvary Thackeray. Without commenting on the rumours directly, Pooja said that actresses nowadays have a lot of freedom in their personal life, in comparison to when she was starting out in the industry.

Talking to Times of India, Pooja said, “In my time, things were so different! You had to be boyfriend-free, a virgin, and unmarried. Today, every single human is entitled to have a personal life."

Pooja further added, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing well even after marriage. So, I would say, there’s been a sea change in the industry and it has happened because the mentality of the audience has changed dramatically, thanks to social media."

Alaya and Aishvary have been spotted together in public several times and hence have been rumoured to be dating. However, in a previous interview, Alaya had denied the rumours saying that they are good friends. She said that they are family friends as both her mother and grandfather, actor Kabir Bedi, know Aishvary’s mother.

Alaya also said that she goes to the same acting and dance class together. She added that now there are speculations because of paparazzi pictures but they would have been spotted together earlier because they know each othet for so long.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan in a lead role and Tabu in a pivotal role. Alaya was appreciated for her performance and even won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the film.

