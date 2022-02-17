In Naagin 6 Promo, Maheck Chahal Accused of Spreading Pandemic

The plot of Naagin, the super hit Ekta Kapoor show, has enthralled the audience time and time again. The makers of the TV show have released a new promo that shows Shesh Naagin, played by Maheck Chahal, in a tiff with Asur.

The husband of Urvashi Dholakia’s character has been revealed, and it’s Asur. He accuses Shesh Naagin of spreading the pandemic and believes that more people are involved in this.

Who is responsible for the pandemic?

In the promo, Maheck Chahal kills Rishabh Gujral’s father. He plays an arms dealer on the show and claims that larger forces are responsible for the pandemic. Rishabh Gujral is the one he’s pointing at. Fans anticipated that Rishabh Gujral, played by Simba Nagpal, a soldier, would save the country from the virus. But does this imply that Rishabh’s character isn’t as good as he appears, or is it all a ruse?

The caption of the promo reads, “Kainaat ko bachaane waali Naagin par mahamaari failaane ka laga ilzaam, kya yeh saazish ke peeche hai uska haath?”

Maheck Chahal had revealed:

In an interview, Maheck Chahal had revealed how he and Tejashwi would save India on the show. When asked if she was playing a positive role on Naagin, Mehak said that she would help Tejashwi save the country from the pandemic.

In addition, Maheck Chahal also stated how she would sacrifice herself.

Earlier, in an interview with The Indian Express, Maheck had said that the show was a brand and only getting bigger each year. “I don’t think we’re making a joke since it’s a serious subject, and it’s also an important one," Maheck had remarked when questioned about the criticism the season has received for using the pandemic as the storyline. I believe that in the coming years, we will see more films about the same subject," Maheck added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.