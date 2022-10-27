In Nazia Nazim's Dreamy Dubai Diaries, A Thrilling Page Dedicated To Skydiving

Actress Nazia Nazim, the wife of Fahadh Faasil, recently jetted off to Dubai to celebrate Diwali 2022. The Maniyarayile Ashokan actress has been shelling out major vacation goals for fans with her Dubai diaries on social media. After going skydiving, Nazia gave fans a sneak peek into her night stroll in the beautiful streets of the city.

On Wednesday, October 26, Nazia Nazim shared a string of photographs from her trip on Instagram. In the photos, the 27-year-old actress struck several goofy poses in a casual outfit. Nazia sported a half-sleeved tie-dye tee over black tights and a pair of sneakers. She rounded off her outfit with a matching sling bag. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing in front of the iconic Ain Dubai, which is the world’s tallest Ferris wheel.

Check out Nazia Nazim’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

A couple of days ago, she shared her thrilling skydiving experience in Dubai. Along with posting several photos of herself indulging in the adventure sport, she called it a dream come true moment. The caption of her Instagram post read, “So this happened ….n oh my god …..it’s bliss. Eeeeeee… I jumped off the plane-to fall into my Dubai ….literally. Dreams do come true #mydubai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

Nazia Nazim’s skydiving pictures left quite a few celebrities from the film fraternity gushing in the comments section of her post. Her husband, Fahadh Faasil, too, commented on her post writing, “well done.” Actress Mrunal Thakur expressed, “Omg this is SICK,” while Raashii Khanna exclaimed, “Wow.”

On the career front, Nazia was last seen in the Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki, which was written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

