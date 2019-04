In New Avengers Endgame Photo, Tony Stark is Giving Out Internship Certificate to Peter Parker

Actor Robert Downey Jr is celebrating his 54th birthday today and he is in certainly in mood for giving out gifts. The actor who turned 54 today, shared a photo that will feature in Avengers: Endgame. The Iron Man actor posted a picture on Instagram that shows him with the Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. In the picture, RDJ is seen handing out a Stark Industries internship certificate to his fellow Avenger Spider-Man. He captioned the picture as, "Hahaha... We are stoked.."As to the relevance of the photograph, it will be used in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame to emphasize on the fact how much Tony Stark misses the departed Avenger Spider-Man, who turned to dust in Avengers: Infinity War. The moment in Infinity War when Spider-Man turns to dust while he is in Tony's embrace was quite emotional for the fans as Tony has always been like a mentor to Spider-Man in the film. He is seen guiding him and keeping him out of trouble. It would not be wrong to claim that Peter's departure in Infinity War was a personal loss for Tony, who appeared to be encountering a great loss.About Tony-Peter relationship director Joe Russo had said, "He’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before. And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him."Avengers: Endgame marks the end of The Infinity Saga that comprises of 22 films in total. The much anticipated film will release on April 26 worldwide.Follow @News18Movies for more