In New Clip From The Batman, Robert Pattinson and Andy Serkis Debate Over the Former's Family Legacy

The Batman is DC and Warner Bros' most awaited upcoming superhero flick. On Tuesday, February 22 a new clip was shared by the Twitter handle of ‘The Batman Film News.’ The video gave a better look at Batman's alter Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), while he is in a conversation with his confidante and butler Alfred Pennyworth (played by Andy Serkis). The 23-second-clip gives the viewers a more detailed look at the new Batcave, Batman's secret lair, and it also showcases a quick conversation between Alfred and Bruce in the Batcave. In the clip, Alfred is seen warning Bruce that the path he is choosing could end up destroying his family's legacy. Bruce is seen in his Batman costume, without the cowl, with dark eyeliner around his eyes. He retorted that the work he is doing is itself his family's legacy.

A new clip of #TheBatman with Bruce Wayne and Alfred has released ! pic.twitter.com/4bVo5RuBSp— The Batman Film News (@TheBatmanFilm_) February 22, 2022

The clip was also broadcast on the talk show Good Morning America after Andy’s interview for the film. Fans noted that the short clip did feature some of the equipment inside the Batcave, but not much was revealed, as monitors behind Bruce and Alfred were blurred. The Batman marks Robert's debut as the iconic superhero. And along with Andy, it also stars Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, and Jeffrey Wright in prominent roles. Helmed by Matt Reeves, the film is about the life of young Bruce in the first few years of him taking up the Batman mantle. In the film, he will be seen going toe-to-toe against a serial killer- the Riddler.

Recently, a TV spot for The Batman was released during the NBA All-Star Game, which took place on Sunday, February 20. The clip marked the first time when Batman and Riddler were actually seen fighting each other.

"I can't believe what I'm seeing" The Batman trailer dropping at #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4CJ5n4MBu2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2022

The trailer got fans comparing Robert-starrer Batman's aesthetic to the iconic Batman: The Animated series, from the early 90s. Well DC fans cannot keep calm as The Batman releases in theatres on March 4.

