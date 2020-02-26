In New Kasautti Zindagii Kay's Promo, Anurag Pushes Prerna off the Terrace

Kasautti Zindagii Kay is one of the most-watched shows on television. The rebooted version of Anurag and Prerna’s story have tugged at viewers’ hearts, but the drama will see a terrifying turn soon, as teased by the promo of the show.

Ekta Kapoor, the maker of the show, shared the startling video clip. In the promo video, Anurag and Prerna can be seen reuniting after the birth of their child. In the clip, Prerna tells Anurag that this was how love worked. First lovers get separated, and then destiny again brings them together.

The audience also gets a look at the lead pair’s newborn. Then, the scene shifts to a terrace location.

Anurag asks Prerna whether she loved and trusted him. As she answers in affirmative, Anurag then asks her if she can die for him. Prerna looks taken aback at the comment but says yes. Then, Anurag ends up pushing her off the roof.

A few days back, Ekta shared a promo that said the other side of love was betrayal and shared that Anurag was indeed going to kill Prerna.

The channel that broadcasts the show also posted the same clip, with the caption: “Khoon se likhi kismat ki nayi kasautii..Aage kya hoga?”

The latest clip also said that the reason why Anurag took such a step will be revealed on March 2.

