In New Song Naina Mere, Pratik Sehajpal Features as Young Lover of Niti Taylor

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal and actor Niti Taylor have featured in a new romantic track titled Naina Mere. Pratik is seen as a die-hard lover in the song, showing innocent love and care. The song has been crooned by actor-turned-singer Suyyash Rai, while Pankaj Dixit penned it.

Anmol Daniel has composed the music for the video in which the chemistry between Pratik and Niti has led to the song trending in YouTube’s music section with over 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the song here:

Indie Music Label, the recording label of the song, has said that the Naina Mere song “has all the feels for you to fall in love at first sight.” In the video of the song, Pratik looks like a young lover, who has fallen in love with a girl at first sight. His traditional look brings in a different charm to the song. He is seen in a pathani suit throughout the song.

The music video has been shot beautifully at the most beautiful locations of Punjab. Suyyash’s voice makes the song even better, with a touch of Sufi.

Commenting on his experience of shooting the song, Pratik said, “Naina Mere is really close to my heart as it allowed me to try something which I haven’t done before.”

Naina Mere is Pratik’s second song after he came out from Bigg Boss 15. A few days back, his song with Aroob Kha titled Rang Soneya was released. In his first music video, Pratik has been featured as a robot, who flaunts his abs. The song is crooned by Aroob and produced by Anshul Garg and Tony Kakkar.

Meanwhile, Niti Taylor is known for her acting in the Kaisi Hai Yaariyan TV serial.

