In Note, Varun Tej Acknowledges Ghani’s Failure, Says 'Will Never Stop Working Hard'

Varun Tej’s Ghani, which was released last Friday, failed to create any magic and tanked at the box office. Varun has now stepped forward, acknowledging the film’s failure and promising to entertain fans in future.

Varun has shared a heartfelt post on Twitter. The actor wrote that he has been extremely humbled by the love and affection showered by fans all these years. Varun thanked everyone involved in the making of the film. Varun also applauded the producers for their efforts.

Varun wrote that they have put in a lot of effort to make a brilliant film but somehow it didn’t culminate into a successful venture.

The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor wrote that his purpose was to entertain the audience with each film. Varun ended his note by saying that he has been successful and failed some times, but will never stop working hard.

Ghani has received appreciation for a few things, including Varun’s acting and an engaging second half. The boxing scenes, coupled with background music, have received a thumbs up from fans.

But several cine-lovers lambasted the film, saying that it had an outdated plot, uninteresting screenplay and dialogues. Many also said that the film doesn’t establish an emotional connection with the audience. The film has been described as slow-paced and uninteresting by others.

Despite its poor outing at the box office, the cast has been applauded. Apart from Varun, Suniel Shetty, Nadia Moidu, Naveen Chandra, and Saiee Manjrekar feature in the film. Ghani was directed by Kiran Korrapati. The film was bankrolled by Allu Bobby Company and Renaissance Pictures.

Despite Ghani’s failure, Varun is awaiting the release of his forthcoming film F3: Fun and Frustration. F3: Fun and Frustration has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Apart from Varun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ovais Singstar, Mehreen Pirzada, Venkatesh Daggubati and others will be seen in this film.

