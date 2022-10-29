In Open Letter, Actor Kiran Srinivas Explains Why He Believes He Isn't Hindu

Television actor Kiran Srinivas, who has delivered some noteworthy performances on shows like Paanch 5: Wrongs Make a Right and Zindagi Wins, has sparked a huge debate. Kiran, considered to be one of the most handsome Kannada actors, recently shared on Instagram an open letter, declaring he was not a Hindu.

Kiran penned an extensive letter, listing several reasons why he felt he did not belong to the Hindu community. The actor later shared the letter in pictorial format on Instagram. “Why I am not a Hindu, and why perhaps you too aren’t!” read his controversial caption.



“I’m writing this to inform anyone who is interested or cares that I am not Hindu. I will list out the reasons why I think I am not a Hindu. The reasons I’m listing are well thought out, scrutinized, and weighed through a logical and rational sense of inquiry. And once you read through it, it is my humble and sincere request to you to check if you qualify to be a Hindu. Or not,” wrote Kiran.

Carrying on with his letter, the actor mentioned, “In my opinion to be a Hindu means to be a practitioner of the holy books or the holy tenets of Hinduism is the Gita, all the Vedas, the Upanishads, and Puranas. I think this is the basic, entry-level qualification needed to be a Hindu.”

“Even if I am born in a Hindu family, I cannot honestly call myself a true Hindu unless all my ancestors had read all of the literature mentioned above. I know very well that both my parents did not, and neither have I read these scriptures in their entirety. Hence, due to elimination I automatically think that I am not a Hindu,” Kiran concluded.

The post has garnered over 1k likes on Instagram. However, since Kiran has limited the number of comments in his post, we do not know how social media users have perceived Kiran’s controversial statement. It is not clear what prompted Kiran to write the letter.

