In Overseas Theatres, Bheemla Nayak Makes Way for Radhe Shyam. Know Collection

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Dagubatti-starrer Bheemla Nayak has completed two weeks of theatrical run. With humongous collections pouring in, Bheemla Nayak is now heading towards the staggering Rs 200-crore mark. But the film is now facing stiff competition from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam, which premiered on Friday, March 10.

The first signs of this competition were seen in several overseas theatres where Bheemla Nayak made way for Radhe Shyam. With an overall collection of Rs 27.75 crores, Bheemla Nayak ended its overseas theatrical run. With that, it is also being said that the Hindi version will be released only digitally.

Meanwhile, the film was an instant hit at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. However, it soon lost its lustre. The film started its theatrical run with a collection of Rs 26.42 crore in Telugu states. It clocked a total of Rs 106.90 crores.

On days 8,9, 10, 11 and 12, the film earned Rs 74 lakh, Rs 1.07 crore, Rs 1.90 crore, Rs 36 lakh, and Rs 27 lakh respectively. The second weekend was slightly weak for Bheemla Nayak. There was no significant spike in Bheemla Nayak’s collections after the first week. The film also failed to cash in on weekends.

And now, it is being said that the release of Radhe Shyam will severely affect Bheemla Nayak’s domestic box office collections. It remains to be seen how Bheemla Nayak performs in its third week of theatrical run.

The Saagar K. Chandra directorial is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, written by the late Sachy. Apart from Pawan and Rana, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh and others are part of this film. S. Thaman has composed music for the film.

