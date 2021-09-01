In Photos: Inside Neha Dhupia's 'Surprise' Baby Shower With Soha Ali Khan, Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child with Angad Bedi, received a sweet surprise from her girl squad on Tuesday. Neha’s friends including Soha Ali Khan organised a surprise baby shower for the actress. An ecstatic Neha shared multiple pictures from the baby shower and revealed that she has never been surprised with a party before.

Sharing a series of photos, Neha wrote, “I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this the sweetest “surprise” baby shower . I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed all my love, always." (sic)

Neha Dhupia announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in July. Neha, who is already a mother to three-year-old Mehr shared a photo with husband Angad Bedi, expressing her joy. Neha wrote, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God.”

Mehr was born in November 2018, just a few months after Neha and Angad’s wedding. Neha was three months pregnant when Angad had approached her parents to ask for her hand in marriage. This obviously didn’t go well initially, and there was a major showdown and Neha’s mother even suffered a nosebleed with the stress.

