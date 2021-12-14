In Photos: With Wife, Kids, Grandkids By His Side, Rajinikanth Celebrates 71st Birthday

On December 12, superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 71st birthday with his family members, including his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan and his grandsons. Photos from his birthday bash have been going viral on the internet, and they are nothing short of a treat to the fans.

In the viral photos, Rajinikanth, in a white plain shirt and lungi, is cutting two birthday cakes at his home in the presence of his wife, both daughters, grandsons, son-in-law, and other relatives.

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which was released on Diwali in theatres on November 4. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the family entertainer stars Jagapathi Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Meena, Khushbu, and Soori in pivotal roles.

Let us tell you that every year on Rajinikanth’s birthday, his fans hold various welfare activities. Following the tradition this year, the fans offered free food to poor people and also organised blood donation camps. The films of the superstar were also screened on the occasion.

Twitter was flooded with wishes from friends, political leaders, and celebrities. Rajinikanth, thanking everyone for the wishes, tweeted, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my dear friend and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin for extending his heartfelt congratulations on my birthday.”

