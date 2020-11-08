News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

In Pic: Here's How Mahesh Babu is Getting Used to 'New Normal'

Mahesh Babu travels with his kids

Mahesh Babu travels with his kids

Mahesh Babu and his kids share a picture while they travel amid coronavirus. Take a look.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram and uploaded a selfie with his son and daughter. In the image, the three of them can be seen wearing masks while posing for the camera at the airport.

"Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go," Mahesh Babu captioned it.

He added: "#TravelDuringCovid#MaskOn."

Fans have wished him a safe journey.

"Have a happy and safe travel. Stay safe," a user commented.

"Please take proper precautions," another one wrote.

Mahesh Babu is preparing to start shoot for his film, "Sarkaru Vaari Paata". He has also produced the upcoming film "Major", inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...