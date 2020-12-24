In Pic: Hrithik Roshan Enjoys 'Wonder Woman 1984' with Kids, Sussanne Khan in Cinemas

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently watched Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984 at a cinema hall. He was accompanied by his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik took to Instagram to share his excitement of experiencing a film on the big screen.

Hrithik wrote on Instagram, “Home is where the heart is, My wonderland. #CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other superhero mask. Good job @INOXmovies @rsjyala for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience.”

Hrithik Roshan believes that nothing can replace the experience of watching a film in a cinema hall. “This was so much fun! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen! The sound, the projection, the safety precautions taken by the cinema were all OUTSTANDING!”

He later gave a shout-out to the cast of Wonder Woman 1984 and also requests his fans to watch the movie on the big screen. “Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush( WW) and my first love (movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @gal_gadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team! Go watch this on the BIG screen guys!”

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now. He also starred in the film Super 30, last year.