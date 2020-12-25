In Pic: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Christmas with Soha, Kunal Kemmu, Karisma

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted Christmas Eve dinner at their residence on Thursday night. The dinner was attended by Karisma Kapoor and her daughter, Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawala, and others.

Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture from the celebration. They were all smiles as they posed for the camera sporting antlers headband. She captioned the post, "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people ❤️❤️❤️"

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback with Saif and she captioned it: "My saif-haven. #flashbackfriday." Check out the post here:

Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. They announced their second pregnancy in August this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement.

In terms of work, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Meanwhile, Saif's line-up of films includes Hunter, Bhoot Police, Adipurush, and Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will also feature in Amazon Prime Video's political drama Tandav.