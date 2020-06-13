In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor's Uncanny Resemblance to Father Rishi Kapoor

Social media users have been busy mining into old libraries and are sharing special and rare glimpses of Bollywood celebrities. In a recent find, fans were treated with a never-seen-before sight of Ranbir Kapoor and his late father Rishi Kapoor as they unite for a family gathering. It’s hard to miss the uncanny resemblance Ranbir shares with his father. Also in the picture is Neetu Kapoor and Rishi's brother.

On the acting front, Ranbir will next be seen in the upcoming war action-adventure Shamshera. The film traces activities of a dacoit tribe who fought against the British for independence. In the Karan Malhotra directorial, Ranbir will play dual roles. The film went on floors in December 2018 and is set for a July 31 release. The film has Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Iravati Harshe in important roles.

Ranbir will also share screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time in their upcoming film, Brahmastra.

The much-anticipated fantasy drama is directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar. In the first part of the adventure franchise, Ranbir will be essaying a character, Shiva and Alia will play the role of Isha. The big project also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2020.

