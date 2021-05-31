In Pics: 5 Actors Who Have Undergone Dramatic Body Transformation

In recent time, many actors have grabbed eyeballs with their dramatic body transformation. From workouts to healthier diets, they have followed different methods to get into the shape. While some did so to fit into a character, others did it as a part of lifestyle change.

Here are some actors who have undergone dramatic body transformation:

Ram Kapoor

Kapoor took to Instagram to share his ‘before-after’ picture post shedding many kilos. He later spoke about it in detail and said, “As soon as I wake up in the morning, I do an hour of weight-lifting on an empty stomach. And, at night just before I sleep, I do cardio. I eat limited food during a period of eight hours. For the rest of the 16 hours, I don’t eat anything at all. I have given up dairy, oil, most carbs and sugar. I have given up normal food as I know it."

Kapil Sharma

In one of the behind-the-scene videos from The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil was heard saying he was 92 kg and now is 81 kg only. The comedian lost 11 kg during the lockdown. During episode with actor Govinda, he shared that the reason for him to start working out was because he suffered a slip disc.

Krushna Abhishekh

Actor-comedian Krushna got inspired by his wife Kashmera Shah, who lost 11 kg during the lockdown, and went on to lose 7 kg. Kashmera was put on a special diet by her doctor which Krushna also followed to get slimmer.

Dilip Joshi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi followed a strict diet and lost 10 kg. He said, “Due to my hectic schedule, I do not get time to hit the gym. And so, I am on a strict diet which has helped me to shed almost 10 kgs. I think healthy lifestyle is very important and for that weight loss was important too. I am very much happy with the positive result.”

Shabir Ahluwalia

Besides working out, Shabir also played sports to shed some kilos.

He said, “I would play football, cricket, badminton and squash with my friends. I would go to the gym twice a week. On the whole, I used to exercise seven days a week.”

