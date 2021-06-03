movies

News18» News»Movies»In Pics: 5 Indian Medical Dramas That Should Make a Comeback
In Pics: 5 Indian Medical Dramas That Should Make a Comeback

From Sanjivani to Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, here are some Indian medical television shows that we loved watching.

Sanjivani: Considered as the first medical drama on the Indian TV, it revolved around a group of doctors striving hard to make an impact in their jobs while juggling with their personal lives.
Dill Mill Gayye: A sequel to Sanjivani, Dill Mill Gayye went on to become one of the most popular TV shows. It revolved around young interns and doctors of the Sanjeevani hospital, mentored by their superior Dr Shashank Gupta.
Sanjivani 2: A reboot of the original show, Sanjivani 2 aired in 2019-20. It followed the lives of two doctors who despite being diametrically opposites, find themselves attracted towards each other.
Uyirmei: This Tamil television show follows a doctor as she struggles to keep her hospital safe. She is supported by her group of doctors who also fight day in and out to keep their patients safe while taking care of their personal lives.
Kuch Toh Log Kahenge: It follows the life of an uptight no-nonsense doctor whose life takes a turn when he starts falling in love with a doctor at his hospital who is 18 years younger than him.

first published:June 03, 2021, 10:59 IST