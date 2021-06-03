In Pics: 5 Indian Medical Dramas That Should Make a Comeback

Sanjivani: Considered as the first medical drama on the Indian TV, it revolved around a group of doctors striving hard to make an impact in their jobs while juggling with their personal lives.
Dill Mill Gayye: A sequel to Sanjivani, Dill Mill Gayye went on to become one of the most popular TV shows. It revolved around young interns and doctors of the Sanjeevani hospital, mentored by their superior Dr Shashank Gupta.
Sanjivani 2: A reboot of the original show, Sanjivani 2 aired in 2019-20. It followed the lives of two doctors who despite being diametrically opposites, find themselves attracted towards each other.
Uyirmei: This Tamil television show follows a doctor as she struggles to keep her hospital safe. She is supported by her group of doctors who also fight day in and out to keep their patients safe while taking care of their personal lives.