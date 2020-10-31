In Pics: A Sneak Peek Into Asin's Daughter's Birthday Party

Asin's daughter Arin has turned three this year. Taking to Instagram, Asin shared pictures of her daughter from the birthday celebration. Dressed in a golden coloured frock, the kid is looking at her cake and thus, her face is not visible in the picture. Another picture is a close-up of the cake where one can see the caricature of a dog face. Her birthday cap that says ‘3’ also has a paper cut out of cat whiskers.

Posting the pictures, Asin wrote a caption that shared the story behind Asin’s daughter’s name. The daughter of Asin and Rahul is named Arin Rayn. Asin informed that both the name and the surname have been taken from the first names of the parents. The 35-year-old former actress said that her daughter’s name is short, simple, secular and gender-neutral. She also wrote in the caption that the name is free of religion, caste and patriarchy.

She also thanked everyone for sending their love and wishes and apologised for the late post, shared almost a week after Arin’s birthday.

Asin and Rahul got married according to both the rituals of Christianity and Hinduism. While Asin originally hails from the southern state of Kerala, Rahul is from India’s capital New Delhi. The 41-year-old businessperson is the CEO and founder of Revolt Motors and also the co-founder of mobile company Micromax.

Asin last appeared in producer Bhushan Kumar’s 2015 movie All is Well opposite Abhishekh Bachchan.