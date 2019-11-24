In Pics: Aaradhya, Nitara, Misha, Zain Celebrate Riteish, Genelia's Son's Birthday

Birthday party hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza for their son was a starry affair. Many Bollywood celebrities alongside their children were in attendance. Aaradhya Bachchan, who celebrated her birthday a week ago attended the party with her parents Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The little girl came bearing adorable gift packages and the family was snapped entering the event night. Aaradhya looked cute in a blue denim and t-shirt with her ponytail.

Shahid Kapoor, who is practicing for his film Jersey, probably missed out on the event, but his kids Misha and Zain arrived with Mira Kapoor. Vivek Oberoi came with his children, alongside Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji, Tusshar Kapoor, Salman Khan's sister Arpita, Nikhil Dwivedi and others with their respective kids. Akshay Kumar, who was seen with Ritiesh in Housefull 4, sent over his daughter Nitara for some children's fun and activity.

Check out all the pics and videos from the birthday celebrations party of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza's son's birthday in Mumbai below:

