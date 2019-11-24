In Pics: Aaradhya, Nitara, Misha, Zain Celebrate Riteish, Genelia's Son's Birthday
Bollywood celebrities arrived with their children at a party hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza as their son Riaan turned an year older.
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D Souza with kids Rahyl and Riaan/Viral Bhayani
Birthday party hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza for their son was a starry affair. Many Bollywood celebrities alongside their children were in attendance. Aaradhya Bachchan, who celebrated her birthday a week ago attended the party with her parents Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The little girl came bearing adorable gift packages and the family was snapped entering the event night. Aaradhya looked cute in a blue denim and t-shirt with her ponytail.
Shahid Kapoor, who is practicing for his film Jersey, probably missed out on the event, but his kids Misha and Zain arrived with Mira Kapoor. Vivek Oberoi came with his children, alongside Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji, Tusshar Kapoor, Salman Khan's sister Arpita, Nikhil Dwivedi and others with their respective kids. Akshay Kumar, who was seen with Ritiesh in Housefull 4, sent over his daughter Nitara for some children's fun and activity.
Check out all the pics and videos from the birthday celebrations party of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza's son's birthday in Mumbai below:
Also read: In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Parties with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's Sister Arpita
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Modified Royal Enfield Called Dharma Will Make You Want One
- 'Best Game of Thrones Season': 15 Memes that Aptly Summarise Maharashtra’s Epic Political Twist
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda