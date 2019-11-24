Take the pledge to vote

In Pics: Aaradhya, Nitara, Misha, Zain Celebrate Riteish, Genelia's Son's Birthday

Bollywood celebrities arrived with their children at a party hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza as their son Riaan turned an year older.

News18.com

Updated:November 24, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
In Pics: Aaradhya, Nitara, Misha, Zain Celebrate Riteish, Genelia's Son's Birthday
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D Souza with kids Rahyl and Riaan/Viral Bhayani

Birthday party hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza for their son was a starry affair. Many Bollywood celebrities alongside their children were in attendance. Aaradhya Bachchan, who celebrated her birthday a week ago attended the party with her parents Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The little girl came bearing adorable gift packages and the family was snapped entering the event night. Aaradhya looked cute in a blue denim and t-shirt with her ponytail.

Shahid Kapoor, who is practicing for his film Jersey, probably missed out on the event, but his kids Misha and Zain arrived with Mira Kapoor. Vivek Oberoi came with his children, alongside Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji, Tusshar Kapoor, Salman Khan's sister Arpita, Nikhil Dwivedi and others with their respective kids. Akshay Kumar, who was seen with Ritiesh in Housefull 4, sent over his daughter Nitara for some children's fun and activity.

Check out all the pics and videos from the birthday celebrations party of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza's son's birthday in Mumbai below:

View this post on Instagram

#riteshdeshmukh #geneliadeshmukh with kids ❤

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

Ritesh Deshmukh's son riaan's B'day party

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

