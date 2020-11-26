In Pics: Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan is is Kolkata shooting for the upcoming thriller Bob Biswas. It is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 hit, Kahaani, which starred Vidya Balan. Abhishek plays the role of a contract killer in the film and the actor's pictures from the set in Kolkata are trending on social media.

In the snaps, Abhishek is seen dressed in a plain shirt with full sleeves and baggy trousers. He has mid-parted hair and wears a pair of spectacles to add more mystery to his look as Bob.

Take a look at pictures of Abhishek from Bob Biswas set in Kolkata, where the movie is currently shooting.

Chitrangda Singh is also part of Bob Biswas and has joined the cast and crew in the City of Joy. The unit is shooting amid coronavirus .

Bob Biswas is written by Sujoy. It also marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Diya Ghosh. The movie began filming in January earlier this year but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 scare.

Noted Bengali film actor Saswata Chatterjee, who received immense appreciation for his flawless portrayal of Bob Biswas in Kahaani, was initially approached for the role in the upcoming film, claims reports. Netizens had expressed their desire to see Saswata in the role soon after the film was announced in November last year. However, the actor reportedly could not come on board due to date issues.

Bob Biswas is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy's Bound Script Production.

(With IANS inputs)