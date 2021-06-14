In Pics: Actors Who Married Older Women

Milind Sonam and his wife Ankita Konwar are subject to trolling and questioning because of age gap of around 26 years. They have always answered the questions with maturity. However, Milind and Ankita are not the only one who didn’t let age bother them.

Here are some actors who are younger than their wives:

Prince Narula – Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince proposed to Yuvika in Bigg Bos season 9, he had made a heart-shaped tortilla for her. The actors dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2018. Yuvika happens to be seven years older than Prince.

Angad Bedi – Neha Dhupia

Angad and Neha got married in a private ceremony in New Delhi. They had shared the good news on their social media handles. They have a two-year-old daughter, Mehr. Angad is younger to Neha by two and a half years.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti and Haarsh met on the sets of Comedy Circus, where the former was a contestant and the latter was a scriptwriter. The two fell in love and tied the knot in 2017. Haarsh is 3 years younger to Bharti.

Suyyash Rai – Kishwer Merchant

Suyyash and Kishwer are expecting their first child in a few months. The actors met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and dated for seven years before getting married. Not many know that Suyyash is 8 years younger to Kishwer.

Jay Bhanushali – Mahhi Vij

Jay is 2 years younger to Mahhi. The two got married in 2011 and have an 18 months-old daughter, Tara. They are also foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer.

