In Pics: Actresses Who Underwent Dramatic Body Transformation During the Lockdown

Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. She can be seen flaunting her abs in pictures from the location. The 40-year-old and mother of two, is often seen spending time and effort on her body. However, to attain the kind of body she now has, she underwent rigorous training and gives credit to her trainers Sahil Rasheed and Prasad Shrikeeand.

Here are some other actresses who underwent dramatic body transformation during the lockdown:

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame with her participation on reality show Bigg Boss season 13. The Punjabi singer-actress lost 12 kg in six months leaving everyone surprised. Sharing her secret to lose weight in just six months, she said that she just cut-off her non-veg food intake, chocolates and ice cream.

Avika Gor

She made her TV debut as a child actor in Balika Vadhu and has been a part of various projects since then. The actress lost 13 kg in last few months. She said that her physical transformation happened because she focused on changing from within. She now flaunts her achievements on social media.

Arti Singh

Arti Singh lost 5 kg in a month. She said she is into 50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking every alternate day. She added that the biggest fight between all the exercises has been the late night cravings. Posting her ‘before and after’ picture on Instagram, the actress shared her fitness journey with her fans in the caption.

Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah shed 11 kg during the lockdown. She said she had put on weight and wanted to get back in shape. She then consulted her doctor who asked her to follow a strict diet, which she did and later received praises from fans and friends on social media.

She had flaunted her toned body after losing weight in a black monokini on Instagram.

