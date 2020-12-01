In Pics: Aditya Narayan Makes for a Dashing Groom, Udit Narayan Dances at Son's Baraat

Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. Pictures of the groom and the bride from the wedding venue are doing the rounds on social media. Aditya was seen dressed in a sherwani as he looked royal on his big day. He wore a pagdi and some traditional jewellery to complete his look. He seemed excited at his baraat. Shweta was also seen in her traditional lehenga and heavy jewellery as she drove inside a car to the wedding venue. Interestingly, Aditya and Shweta wore colour coordinated outfits.

On the other hand, Aditya's father Udit looked elated at the wedding event. He too wore a sherwani for his son's big day and even danced at the baraat.

Here are some pictures and videos of the father-son duo from the wedding function.

Meanwhile, netizens have also been circulating a video which shows an exquisite wedding invite for Aditya's wedding with Shweta. The wedding invitation card looks rather fancy with fine and elaborate detailing.

Ahead of the wedding, Aditya shared a beautiful picture of himself with his wife-to-be Shweta on his Instagram handle. The picture is taken on the day of his Tilak ceremony. Aditya is wearing a blue kurta, while Shweta looks pretty in an orange saree. She has tied her hair in a bun and accessorised it with flowers. The couple can be seen flashing hearty smiles in the picture.

Aditya and Shweta have been in a relationship for over 10 years now and will tie the knot on Tuesday. The nuptials will be followed by a wedding reception on December 2. On the work front, Aditya is currently hosting Indian Idol 12.