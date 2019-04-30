English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora Attend Maheep Kapoor's Birthday Bash
Bollywood came out in full force to wish Maheep Kapoor on her birthday. See all photos, videos here.
Maheep Kapoor with husband Sanjay Kapoor. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, hosted a star-studded bash on Monday night to celebrate her birthday.
Bollywood came out in full force, with several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Neelam Kothari-Samir Soni, Bhavna-Chunkey Panday, Preity Zinta, Karan Johar, Siddharth Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, attending Maheep’s big day.
For the occasion, Maheep wore a black full-sleeved top and a black-and-white striped skirt. She shared several images of people wishing her on her Instagram stories. Sanjay kept it casual in a black t-shirt, blue denims and white sneakers.
While Preity decided to go all green in a summery dress and strapped pencil heels, Karan Johar maintained his chic-cool image in black and bling.
Interestingly, a lot of attention of the paparazzi was on the rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Malaika looked as svelte as ever in a neon green top. Arjun, meanwhile, sported a denim jacket and a handlebar moustache.
Although they have been spotted together several times publicly, the two—amid heavy speculations of their impending wedding—came to the party separately in their own cars.
Notably, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor got married in 1997 and are parents to two daughters—Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Bollywood came out in full force, with several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Neelam Kothari-Samir Soni, Bhavna-Chunkey Panday, Preity Zinta, Karan Johar, Siddharth Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, attending Maheep’s big day.
For the occasion, Maheep wore a black full-sleeved top and a black-and-white striped skirt. She shared several images of people wishing her on her Instagram stories. Sanjay kept it casual in a black t-shirt, blue denims and white sneakers.
While Preity decided to go all green in a summery dress and strapped pencil heels, Karan Johar maintained his chic-cool image in black and bling.
Interestingly, a lot of attention of the paparazzi was on the rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Malaika looked as svelte as ever in a neon green top. Arjun, meanwhile, sported a denim jacket and a handlebar moustache.
Although they have been spotted together several times publicly, the two—amid heavy speculations of their impending wedding—came to the party separately in their own cars.
Notably, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor got married in 1997 and are parents to two daughters—Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Pay Lets You Make Instant P2P Money Transfers Using UPI, But Only if You Are on Android
- International Jazz Day 2019: Events & Venues for Jazz Lovers in India
- PewDiePie Wants 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' Meme to End After New Zealand Shooting
- Faulkner Says He is Not Gay After ‘Misunderstanding’ on Social Media
- Bumrah Posts Heartwarming Tribute to Retiring Mother
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results