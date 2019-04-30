Take the pledge to vote

In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora Attend Maheep Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Bollywood came out in full force to wish Maheep Kapoor on her birthday. See all photos, videos here.

April 30, 2019
Maheep Kapoor with husband Sanjay Kapoor. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, hosted a star-studded bash on Monday night to celebrate her birthday.

Bollywood came out in full force, with several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Neelam Kothari-Samir Soni, Bhavna-Chunkey Panday, Preity Zinta, Karan Johar, Siddharth Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, attending Maheep’s big day.

For the occasion, Maheep wore a black full-sleeved top and a black-and-white striped skirt. She shared several images of people wishing her on her Instagram stories. Sanjay kept it casual in a black t-shirt, blue denims and white sneakers.

While Preity decided to go all green in a summery dress and strapped pencil heels, Karan Johar maintained his chic-cool image in black and bling.

Interestingly, a lot of attention of the paparazzi was on the rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Malaika looked as svelte as ever in a neon green top. Arjun, meanwhile, sported a denim jacket and a handlebar moustache.

Although they have been spotted together several times publicly, the two—amid heavy speculations of their impending wedding—came to the party separately in their own cars.

Notably, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor got married in 1997 and are parents to two daughters—Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.









Follow @News18Movies for more.
