In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Diwali to Anushka Sharma's Meaningful Celebrations

As India celebrated the festival of lights on Wednesday, Bollywood stars too spent the auspicious day amid love, laughter and their loved ones, wishing for a happy and prosperous year ahead.From the Bachchans to the Kapoors, here’s how B-Town celebrated Diwali this year:The 76-year-old took to social media to share several images with family—wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.In one of the photos from the pooja, the Bachchans—all dressed in white—pose with folded hands. In another, they are seen lighting ‘phooljhadis’.Aishwarya too shared photos with Abhishek and Aaradhya.After having celebrated her bachelorette with her girlfriends, Priyanka Chopra flew down to India to celebrate Diwali with family. She shared several photos with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra.“Happy Diwali. So good to be home to celebrate with my loved ones. I wish for the world to be bestowed with love, light and happiness. ✨,” she captioned them.Shahid’s wife Mira Rajut shared two images on Instagram. In one, she shares an ear-to-ear grin with brother-in-law Ishan Khatter. In the second, she is affectionately kissing Shahid. “Only love Happy Diwali!” she captioned it.The 51-year-old shared a photo with his staff after performing the Diwali pooja at his office. Akshay’s wife Twinkle also shared photos from her celebration.The actor looked stunning in an understated white Masaba Gupta chanderi saree black with polka dots and a gold border. She spent Diwali with husband Saif Ali Khan and her girl gang, that included elder sister Karisma Kapoor and friend Amrita Arora.The Zero actor celebrated her first Diwali after marriage with husband, India cricket captain Virat Kohli. Both shared images from their celebration at home. With Virat dressed in a white kurta pajama and Anushka in a beige saree, they made for a gorgeous pair.“A very happy and prosperous Diwali to everyone from our home. Wishing everyone peace, happiness and good health. God bless. ❤,” Virat captioned the image he shared.Meanwhile, Anushka wrote, “Happy Diwali from our home ✨ May you all find the light in you this Diwali .... ️✨."The former Miss Universe shared several images of her celebration with daughters Rene, Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.The filmmaker spent with day with—Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey—the girls from his Student of the Year films.The Neerja actor shared an image with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple is celebrating their first Diwali together in London with Sonam’s parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.Here's how other actors spent their Diwali: