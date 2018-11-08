GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
4-min read

In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Diwali to Anushka Sharma's Meaningful Celebrations

Here's how your favourite Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali this year.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2018, 9:16 AM IST
(Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)
As India celebrated the festival of lights on Wednesday, Bollywood stars too spent the auspicious day amid love, laughter and their loved ones, wishing for a happy and prosperous year ahead.

From the Bachchans to the Kapoors, here’s how B-Town celebrated Diwali this year:

Amitabh Bachchan
The 76-year-old took to social media to share several images with family—wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
In one of the photos from the pooja, the Bachchans—all dressed in white—pose with folded hands. In another, they are seen lighting ‘phooljhadis’.
Aishwarya too shared photos with Abhishek and Aaradhya.



View this post on Instagram

Happy Diwali

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on



View this post on Instagram

Diwali brightness ever ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on



View this post on Instagram

✨HAPPY DIWALI TO ALL✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Priyanka Chopra
After having celebrated her bachelorette with her girlfriends, Priyanka Chopra flew down to India to celebrate Diwali with family. She shared several photos with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra.
“Happy Diwali. So good to be home to celebrate with my loved ones. I wish for the world to be bestowed with love, light and happiness. ✨,” she captioned them.



Shahid Kapoor
Shahid’s wife Mira Rajut shared two images on Instagram. In one, she shares an ear-to-ear grin with brother-in-law Ishan Khatter. In the second, she is affectionately kissing Shahid. “Only love Happy Diwali!” she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram

Only love Happy Diwali!

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on



View this post on Instagram

Nice to you today

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on



Akshay Kumar
The 51-year-old shared a photo with his staff after performing the Diwali pooja at his office. Akshay’s wife Twinkle also shared photos from her celebration.







Kareena Kapoor Khan
The actor looked stunning in an understated white Masaba Gupta chanderi saree black with polka dots and a gold border. She spent Diwali with husband Saif Ali Khan and her girl gang, that included elder sister Karisma Kapoor and friend Amrita Arora.



View this post on Instagram

#diwalivibes✨

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on



Anushka Sharma
The Zero actor celebrated her first Diwali after marriage with husband, India cricket captain Virat Kohli. Both shared images from their celebration at home. With Virat dressed in a white kurta pajama and Anushka in a beige saree, they made for a gorgeous pair.
“A very happy and prosperous Diwali to everyone from our home. Wishing everyone peace, happiness and good health. God bless. ❤,” Virat captioned the image he shared.



Meanwhile, Anushka wrote, “Happy Diwali from our home ✨ May you all find the light in you this Diwali .... ️✨."

Sushmita Sen
The former Miss Universe shared several images of her celebration with daughters Rene, Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

View this post on Instagram

#duggadugga ❤️

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on



Karan Johar
The filmmaker spent with day with—Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey—the girls from his Student of the Year films.



View this post on Instagram

The students!!!! #soty ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Sonam Kapoor
The Neerja actor shared an image with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple is celebrating their first Diwali together in London with Sonam’s parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram

Happy happy Diwali folks.

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on



Here's how other actors spent their Diwali:

View this post on Instagram

Twinning with the namesake @aliaabhatt ‍♀️

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on





View this post on Instagram

Happy Diwali ✨

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on



