In Pics: Alia, Ranbir, Karan & More Had a Blast at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party

Superstar Shah Rukh and wife Gauri are the latest star couple to host a grand Diwali bash for their friends from the industry. The couple had an impressive line-up of guests comprising Bollywood's biggest names, including Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan, Kajol and Sonakshi Sinha among others. Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were also spotted at the bash.The Khans were wardrobe co-ordinated in traditional attire. While Gauri looked stunning in a black lehanga, SRK was spotted in a black bandhgala. Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a couple of pictures from the bash and wished fans a Happy Diwali."Stars in the sky... Happy Diwali!" she captioned the post.See all the pictures here:On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for the release of Aanand L Rai's Zero. The film's trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marked SRK's 53rd birthday. The actor celebrated his special day with family members and took to his official Twitter handle to share a sneak peek from the bash. He also greeted thousands of fans outside his home at midnight and thanked them for their love and wishes.Images by Viral Bhayani Follow @news18movies for more