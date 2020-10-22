In Pics: Alia Bhatt Pays a Visit to Neetu Kapoor

Actress Alia Bhatt is on a roll. It’s been hectic for her since she resumed shooting for her pending projects. Alia commenced filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, Gangubai Kathiawadi, early this month in Mumbai.

Recently, she spared some time from her busy work schedule to catch up with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kappor. Alia was clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai yesterday as she made way to Neetu’s residence.

As seen in the pictures that are doing rounds across social media platforms, Alia is wearing a simple chic kurta paired with white palazzos. She is also sporting a mandatory face mask. She opted for solid block heels to go with her looks. For hair, Alia styled her hair in half and half open do.

Alia’s long delayed project with filmmaker Bhansali finally got back on track after nearly a six month halt. The film before the pandemic was slated for September 2020 release. Alia started shooting for the upcoming gangster drama with the night shift. The schedule for filming start in the evening and continue until wee hours. The film adapted from Hussain Zaidi's novel titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai, went on floors in December 2019.

She is also set to make her Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. Alia will reportedly join the team of RRR in the month of November. She will join sets in Hyderabad’s Ramoji City after concluding shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is also being reported that for her character, which will be an extended cameo, Alia is undertaking Telugu lessons as she wants to dub her own lines in the language.

Alia was last seen in Sadak 2 directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia will next be seen in the much anticipated adventure fantasy film, Brahmastra. Alia will co-star with Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Alia also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht in the pipeline.