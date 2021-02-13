In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Attend Puja at Rajiv Kapoor's Chautha Ceremony

Actor-producer Rajiv Kapoor, youngest son of Raj Kapoor and brother to Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, died of a massive cardiac arrest on February 10, 2021. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Chautha ceremony was attended only by family and close friends of the late actor.

His brother Randhir Kapoor, his wife Babita and daughter Karisma Kapoor had attended the small puja that was held at home.

Randhir recently said in an interview that a small puja was held at home in keeping the pandemic in mind. Since a public gathering on the Chautha was avoided owing to the pandemic, Randhir and his wife Babita, daughter Karisma and a few other members of the Kapoor family performed a puja on that day.

Actress Neetu Kapoor too attended the Chautha, alongwith daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted at the residence.

Rajiv Kapoor's sister Rima Jain's son Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra also paid a visit.

Rajiv had shifted into the RK residence in Chembur to stay with his brother Randhir Kapoor during the lockdown. Narrating the course of events on that day, Randhir said, "I have a 24-hour nurse since I have a bit of a problem in walking due to a nerve-related issue. The nurse went to wake him up in the morning at about 7:30 am and he did not respond. She detected that his pulse was very low and dropping further. We rushed him to the hospital but all efforts to save him failed," relays Randhir, adding, "And, now I am left alone in this house."