In Pics: Alia, Varun, Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Attend Kalank Screening
The star-cast of 'Kalank', including Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, hosted a movie screening for their Bollywood pals on Tuesday, a day ahead of the movie’s release.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Karan Johar’s magnum opus Kalank has hit the theatres today, April 17. Released on an extended weekend, the movie is expected to mark a big box-office collection.
The star-cast of the movie, including Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, hosted a movie screening for their Bollywood pals on Tuesday, a day ahead of the movie’s release.
While Alia continued to maintain her regal look in her white ensemble, Aditya and Karan kept is casual for the movie screening.
The Bollywood fraternity made sure to show their support and presence to the star-cast of the movie. Present in attendance were stars including Kriti Sanon, Karan Tacker, Chunky Pandey, Shabana Azmi, Helen, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry and Soha Ali Khan.
The newbies of Bollywood, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria were also present to support Karan Johar and his production. It is to be noted that all the three stars have made their Bollywood entry with a Karan John movie.
Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the Kalank movie screening.
Shanaya accompanied her best friend Ananya Kapoor, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2.
The special guest of the evening was Varun’s ladylove Natasha Dalal, who donned a formal look in a black and white striped suit. Varun, who kept it casual in blue T-shirt and jeans, also received gifts as a token of love from his fans.
Kalank also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.
