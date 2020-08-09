In Pics: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya Attend Rana Daggubati's Wedding with Miheeka Bajaj

South star Rana Daggubati tied the knot with fiancee Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony held on Saturday. The celebrity couple's marriage pictures and videos are too glamourous for words and are breaking the internet already.
Although, due to Covid-19 scare, the guest list remained short to only close friends and family members, it did not stop the event from being star-studded. Allu Arjun arrived in a white traditional ensemble for the event and was snapped entering the venue in his car.
On the other hand, family members Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni glammed Rana-Miheeka wedding with their starry presence.
Ram Charan arrived with his wife and looked dapper as the couple wished well to the newlyweds. Ram was seen clicking masked pictures with Rana as they made most of the Covid-19 wedding with limited guests.
A video of Rana and Miheeka taking the wedding pheras also went viral on social media.
The bride looked stunning in her traditional avatar with heavy jewellery.
Here are more pictures of the newly wed couple Rana and Miheeka.
Rana will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi directed by Prabu Solomon. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.