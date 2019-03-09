English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Amid Cancer Treatment, Irrfan Khan Returns to India
Recently, director Tigmanshu Dhulia informed that Irrfan Khan is back in India and the actor is perfectly fine health wise.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Recently, director Tigmanshu Dhulia informed that Irrfan Khan is back in India and the actor is perfectly fine health wise. On Saturday, after about 8 months, the actor is back home and was spotted at the Mumbai airport.
The actor was spotted wearing a pink jacket over a white shirt with a pair of camouflage cargo pants. The Piku actor completed his look with a matching hat. In order to avoid the photographers around him he covered his face with a scarf.
Take a look:
(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
On the professional front, Irrfan will begin the shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia's Hindi Medium 2 soon. The filming on the sequel was scheduled to begin in August last year, but Irrfan’s treatment in the US caused a delay.
In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Tigmanshu said, “I did meet him after he returned to India. He is perfectly fine now. Irrfan told me that he will begin shooting for Hindi Medium franchise soon.”
Last year, Irrfan was back in India for two days, but apparently, he did not want anyone to know about it, his publicist had revealed at the time. He had made a brief visit to the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik, where he performed a havan with the pandits.
In March, Irrfan announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of tumour. Soon after, he left for London for his treatment. The actor had shared the grim news with his fans through a statement: "Learning that I am suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour has been tough but the love and strength of people around me have brought me to a place of hope."
