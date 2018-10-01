In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar Pay Their Last Respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor

Krishna Kapoor, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away at the age of 87 due to cardiac arrest. She breathed her last on Monday in Mumbai, bringing an end to the second generation of the influential clan. A gamut of film fraternity celebrities mourned her demise, and remembered her as the pillar of the Kapoor family, and as someone who personified "grace, dignity and affection". Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, Anil Kapoor and Salma Khan among others paid their last respects to the Kapoor family's matriarch at her funeral which was held at the Electric Crematorium, in Chembur.