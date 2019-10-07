In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Celebrate Durga Ashtami

Durga Puja celebrations are in its full swing. On Sunday, devotes celebrated Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. While the whole of India is busy celebrating the festive season, the B-town is not far behind. Cousin sisters Kajol and Rani Mukerji are known for the Durga Puja celebrations in Bollywood. The Helicopter Eela actress was joined by the Mardaani actress for the Durga Ashtami celebrations in a family gathering. Both the bong beauties looked charming as they celebrated the festivity together.

Also present in the gathering was their cousin brother and director Ayan Mukerji. He was seen in the celebrations with Tanishaa Mukerji and Tanuja Mukherji.

The venue was glowing in the presence of Dada Saheb Phalke Award recipient Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya. Pictures of the stars offering prayers to the goddess were viewed by many. Many loving comments dropped on the pic as the social media drowned in bhakti.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is in the city these days for the promotion of her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, also joined in for the Durga Ashtami celebrations with Rani and Kajol. She interacted with Ayan, who was also seen walking with her on the roads.

The actress wore a white salwar suit, embroidered beautifully. She was seen posing for the paparazzi along with the director friend.

According to news reports, the actress was mobbed by her fans for the selfie. However, Ayan came to the rescue and dropped her till her car.

Check out pics and videos of the night here:

On the work front, Priyanka's next release is Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of the movie. The movie also stars Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Rohan Sarraf and releases on October 11.

