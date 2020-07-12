In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow 'Jalsa' Sealed, BMC Officials Begin Sanitisation Process

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa has been declared a containment zone by BMC officials a day after the Bollywood megastar and his son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to a city hospital.

The Bachchans, who are at Nanavati Hospital, shared their health update on Twitter.

Mumbai police have barricaded the area looking at the increase in the number of fans outside the Bachchans' bungalow. A team of BMC officials reached the Jalsa building a while ago and has already begun the sanitisation process.

Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials put a banner outside 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, to define it as a containment zone.



Actor Amitabh Bachchan & son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive & both admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/2xHxsmbjwQ — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Abhishek said both his father and he had had "mild symptoms" and requested everybody to be calm and not panic.

While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff underwent tests, results awaited," Amitabh tweeted. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he added.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

He has been moved to the isolation ward of the hospital, Nanavati Hospital sources told PTI.

Soon after his father posted his tweet, quelling speculation about his health, Abhishek also tweeted.

"The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," he added.

Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.



Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said both Amitabh and Abhishek underwent rapid antigen test.

"Amitabh Bachchan ji and Abhishek had mild symptoms. They had cough and fever. They underwent rapid antigen test and (result) came positive. Since he (Amitabh) is co-morbid he has got himself admitted to the hospital. They both are normal. Their test was conducted today at the Nanavati hospital," the minister told PTI.

According to Tope, the complete Bachchan clan, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have underwent swab test for COVID-19.

â€œSwab test have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited. They have undergone RTPCR test and their reports will come tomorrow," he said.

The minister wished both the actors quick recovery.

Within minutes of Amitabh's post, the get well soon wishes began pouring in, flooding Twitter and other social media platforms.