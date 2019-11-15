Take the pledge to vote

5-min read

In Pics and Videos: Katy Perry Parties with Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma Ahead of Mumbai Concert

Katy Perry is performing at OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai on November 16 along with Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi and many artists. She partied with Bollywood stars in Mumbai in a night hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
In Pics and Videos: Katy Perry Parties with Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma Ahead of Mumbai Concert
Katy Perry had a great time at Karan Johar's star-studded party in Mumbai

Katy Perry is in India and will perform at the OnePlus Music Festival which will also see the likes of Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi and many others taking the stage.

Perry wants to enjoy every bit of her time in India. The American pop diva, who will perform live in Mumbai over the weekend, shared that she wants to "indulge in all things Indian".

While in Mumbai, the 35-year-old singer was invited by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for a lavish party in her honour. "So, I am going to a really fun party. I am going to meet some Bollywood people, I am going to be hearing some incredible bands. It has been a long time since I have been here. When I was here for IPL cricket (in 2012), I really didn't get much time to immerse myself. So, this time it's all about immersing and educating myself," she revealed in an interview with IANS.

Pics from her party in Mumbai last night show Bollywood and South Film industry stars in conversation with her. Many glamorous pics and videos have surfaced on Instagram and are to really look out for. Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mira Rajput, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mahip Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Rana Dagubatti, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha and many others were present during the night and their pictures are beautiful to say the least.

Many videos show Perry in candid conversation with stars. Maybe she wants to accommodate any in her upcoming projects.

Check out all pics and videos from the night below:

(With inputs from IANS)

