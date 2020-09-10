In Pics: Anita Hassanandani's Getaway with Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and Pals

TV actress Anita Hassanandani along with her friends from the television industry recently took some time off for a getaway. The actress, who has been in news lately for her rumoured pregnancy, was also accompanied by her husband Rohit Reddy, producer Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra and screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh. The bunch of friends, who have taken a holiday after a long time, seems to be having a gala time during their vacation at Shilimb in Pune.

Anita has been updating her Instagram feed with amazing visuals of her and the picturesque forest location as well. Giving a sneak peek into her vacay wardrobe, Anita shared gorgeous clicks of herself. She looks absolutely radiant in the pictures that she captioned as, “Holiday after forevaaaa! Yaaaayyyyy .” She also credited Krystle for the capture, saying,” Most imp cutest photographer.”

Another stunning post included a few pictures of Anita dressed in a beautiful lilac colour outfit. She captioned the post as, “Feeling like a model in one of my absolute fav colour”

Anita also actively uploaded stills on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

Ekta too shared a few clicks from the vacation and wrote, "Stepped outside to seek calm inside." Renowned columnist Shobhaa De also makes an appearance in one of the photos.

“Such a fun trip," wrote Anita in comments. Mushtaq Shiekh commented saying, "This should be rechristened as the 'sequence' trip. #epicfun."

Krystle too uploaded a group photo on her official social media handle. Anita left a heart emoticon and heart eyed-emojis in the comments.

Anita is popular for her roles in television serials like Kkavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also garnered fame for her performance in Bollywood film, Kucch To Hai co-starring Tusshar Kapoor.