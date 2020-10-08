In Pics: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Her Father Home After Surgery

Actress Ankita Lokhande welcomed home her father after the latter recently underwent a surgery and was hospitalised for the same. Ankita shared several lovely family pictures as she expressed gratitude over her father's good health after medical emergency.

"Papa u r back from the hospital and nothing will ever make me happy more than you and your good health..I promise to take take care of you unconditionally and forever just the way you have been doing it for me and for us as family. Thanku everyone for prayers and love (sic)," wrote Ankita sharing throwback pictures of her father, herself and the family.

Ankita had shared earlier in mid-September that her father is unwell and will be hospitalised for an ailment. She did not disclose his medical concern with fans.

After making her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019, Ankita was recently seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Ankita plays Riteish's love interest and Shraddha's sister in the actioner, directed by Ahmed Khan.