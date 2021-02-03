News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»In Pics: Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah's Romantic Moments with Her Boyfriend
1-MIN READ

In Pics: Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah's Romantic Moments with Her Boyfriend

Aaliyah Kashyap with Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap with Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire have been Instagram official for quite sometime. Take a look at their loving moments with each other.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah has not shied away from putting her love life on display on social media. We have come across her lovey-dovey moments with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, and we must admit, the two seem completely lost in love with each other.

Read: Ira Khan Dating Fitness Coach Nupur Shikhare? Check Out Their Adorable Social Media Moments

Wishing Aaliyah on her birthday recently, Shane wrote, "Happy Birthday to my indian queen 👑 @aaliyahkashyap. Thank you for adding even more color to my life and being as weird as I am. Love you big girl ❤️ you are a very special person and I can’t wait to see what you do next (sic)."

Aaliyah and Shane steal romantic moments while partying with their friends.

Aaliyah and Shane enjoy the setting sun as they go for a ride in the city's outskirts.

As 2020 wound up, Aaliyah dedicated a social media post to everyone she loves. In some candid moments, Aaliyah and Shane are seen cozying up to each other.

Here's a TikTok video of Shane with Aaliyah as they go on a date night.

This TikTok video is a testimony to Shane and Aaliyah's cute relationship.

Aaliyah's loving birthday wish for her boyfriend is too special.

Don't Aaliyah and Shane make for an adorable couple?


