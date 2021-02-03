In Pics: Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah's Romantic Moments with Her Boyfriend
Aaliyah Kashyap with Shane Gregoire
Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire have been Instagram official for quite sometime. Take a look at their loving moments with each other.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: February 03, 2021, 08:18 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah has not shied away from putting her love life on display on social media. We have come across her lovey-dovey moments with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, and we must admit, the two seem completely lost in love with each other.
Read: Ira Khan Dating Fitness Coach Nupur Shikhare? Check Out Their Adorable Social Media Moments
Wishing Aaliyah on her birthday recently, Shane wrote, "Happy Birthday to my indian queen 👑 @aaliyahkashyap. Thank you for adding even more color to my life and being as weird as I am. Love you big girl ❤️ you are a very special person and I can’t wait to see what you do next (sic)."
Aaliyah and Shane steal romantic moments while partying with their friends.
Aaliyah and Shane enjoy the setting sun as they go for a ride in the city's outskirts.
As 2020 wound up, Aaliyah dedicated a social media post to everyone she loves. In some candid moments, Aaliyah and Shane are seen cozying up to each other.
Here's a TikTok video of Shane with Aaliyah as they go on a date night.
This TikTok video is a testimony to Shane and Aaliyah's cute relationship.
Aaliyah's loving birthday wish for her boyfriend is too special.
Don't Aaliyah and Shane make for an adorable couple?