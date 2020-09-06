In Pics: Balraj Syal Ties the Knot with Singer Deepti Tuli in Private Ceremony

Comedian-actor Balraj Syal, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has tied the knot with singer Deepti Tuli on August 7 in Jalandar. He opted for a private wedding at his hometown with the singer.

In an interaction with Times Of India, Balraj said, “During the initial months of lockdown, I didn’t want to have a social wedding owing to safety concerns. Then I considered a registered marriage, but agni ke saamne phere lena zaroori tha. Finally, our parents asked us to come home once the flights resumed and our wedding date was fixed. The shaadi happened with all the rituals.”

He further added, “We could only invite 30 people. I have a large circle of friends and it wouldn’t have been possible to invite everyone. I plan to host a huge reception once the situation is back to normal.”

Recently, Balraj took to Instagram to share the pictures from the private wedding. "💓@deeptitulimusic," he captioned the pictures.

💓@deeptitulimusic 📷 @sonuphotozphotography

Meanwhile, Balraj met Deepti in July last year, during a shoot in Chandigarh. He was hosting a show, while she was performing in it with her band. However, he proposed marriage to her after coming out of reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.