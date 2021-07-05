In Pics: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Spend Quality Time Together

New lovebirds in the town, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have regularly made it to headlines for their rekindled romance. Fans were gushing over the duo’s pictures from their blended family trip, which went viral on July 2, Friday. Soon after, Jennifer and Ben, fondly referred to by their moniker, Bennifer, were spotted getting cozy in the Hamptons.

The pair, who reunited in May this year, were seen strolling on Long Island together and that too in matching outfits. With arms wrapped around each other, they were seen walking around town in colour coordinated outfits and white sneakers. Ben, 48, was dressed in a tight cream-colored sweatshirt and brown khakis. Jennifer, 51, wore a loose top and comfortable beige bottoms and let her hair down. They were both wearing sneakers.For their Hamptons getaway, they selected the July 4th weekend. Their complementary athleisure was icing on the cake.

Ben and Jennifer were spotted on a blended family outing with their kids at Universal Studios. Jennifer’s twins, Max and Emme, 13, and Ben’s son, Samuel, 9, were all spotted having a great time at the California theme park.

Ben, Jen, Samuel, Emme and Max in Universal Studios yesterday📸: SWNS#Bennifer pic.twitter.com/oocvTb2lho — Portal Bennifer (@LopezAffleck) July 3, 2021

Last month, a source close to Jennifer told E!News, “She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall. She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben."

The Hustlers actress called off her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April of this year. A few weeks later, she started dating former flame Ben again. The duo got engaged in 2002 but postponed their wedding in 2003. The pop culture pair’s relationship was over just days before they were set to tie the knot.

