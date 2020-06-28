In Pics: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Resumes Shooting with Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gaur

After Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 4 and Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went on the floors after three months of break due to the coronavirus spread, & TV's popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain too has resumed shooting on Sunday. Pictures of the cast and crew from the sets are going viral on social media as fans can't wait for new episodes to air soon enough.

In the on set pictures, lead actors Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash V Gaur and Aasif Sheikh were seen on location in Naigaon. Shubhangi was seen inside her makeup room getting ready for her shoot and was later seen on the floor with director Shashank Bali and actors Aasif and Kishore Bhanushali. The crew was spotted in breathing masks and shields as they commenced shooting amid coronavirus scare.

Another show of Edit 2 Productions, Happu Ki Ultan Platan, too has gone on the floors and as per reports precautions are being taken.

On shooting with a limited crew, Bhabiji... producer Binaifer Kohli said, "A much smaller unit is a good decision and the need of the hour."

