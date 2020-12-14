In Pics: Bharti Singh Returns to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' After Arrest in Drugs Probe

After comedian Bharti Singh was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and subsequently released on bail in an ongoing drugs probe in Mumbai along with her husband Harsh Limbachiya, there were reports doing the rounds that Sony Entertainment TV was planning to drop her from The Kapil Sharma Show over her tainted image.

However, putting such rumours to rest, Bharti has finally returned on the show's set and was shooting for an upcoming episode on Monday noon. For her portions on the comedy chat show, Bharti was seen dressed in a traditional red attire as she posted some pics from her vanity van.

Over the weekend, Bharti was seen attending the wedding festivities of choreographer-actor Punit Pathak in Lonavala with her husband Harsh. In many videos, she was seen dancing to the beats of dhol as she had fun times with other celebrities like Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan and Mouni Roy in attendance.

Earlier in November, Bharti and Harsh's residence and office in Mumbai were raided by the NCB which led to their arrest in a drugs probe, which started in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The duo was arrested on alleged charges of possession of a small quantity of marijuana and consumption of drugs, sending shockwaves in the entertainment world.

(with IANS inputs)