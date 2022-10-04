In Pics, Bhojpuri Actress Kajal Raghwani’s Special Durga Ashtami Celebration

Kajal Raghwani has carved a niche for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry with films like Pratigya 2, Hukumat, and Patna Se Pakistan, to name a few. Kajal has been making headlines lately after reports about her rumoured relationship with Khesari Lal Yadav spread like wildfire. Both of them have worked in several films together. Now, Khesari and Kajal’s love story has become one of the hot topics of discussion among their fans.

The actress visited an all-girls orphanage to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. She was seen distributing gifts to young girls there. Kajal shared a string of adorable photos from her Durga Ashtami celebration on Instagram, which won netizens’ hearts.

Check out Kajal Raghwani’s Instagram post below:

The Bhojpuri beauty was seen flashing her beaming smile at the lens as she distributed presents to the excited bunch of girls. One by one, she handed the gift-laden packets to them, bringing a smile to the young girls’ faces.

“May Shiva achieve all the best. I bow down to you Gauri Narayani, I bow to you. Happy Durga Ashtami!” read Kajal’s caption. Seeing the pictures, fans flooded the comment section of her Instagram post, praising her for her good work.

“May God fulfill all your wishes, always keep you happy and healthy,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Good work always makes a person good.”

Kajal Raghwani is currently busy shooting in Azamgarh for her next film, titled Mere Husband Ki Shaadi Hai. The film also stars Amrapali Dubey, Sanjay Pandey, Rambha Sahani and Nirahua in prominent roles. It is directed by Manjul Thakur.

