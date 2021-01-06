In Pics: Big Bash on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Sets with Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Rajan Shahi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed 12 years since it first aired in 2009. It is also close to completing 3300 episodes, which is a major milestone for any show running on telly. Alongside this, the hit jodi of lead stars Shivangi Joshi, who plays Naira Goenka and Mohsin Khan, who plays Kartik Goenka, has completed 1200 episodes. This called for a celebration and the cast and crew were up for it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai unit members hosted a grand event in honour of the show and its actors. Producer Rajan Shahi was all praise for his team. Shivangi, Mohsin and others joined in the bash and had a blast at the gathering. They cut cakes, spoke dialogues from the show and did the famous SRK pose as well. 'Kaira' also performed a dance number. Check out moments from the big gathering here.

Meanwhile, reports of an ongoing tiff between Rajan and Shivangi are doing the rounds. It is being claimed that Shivangi is unhappy with the twist in the show that would mean that he character Naira will be killed off. Conflicting reports say that Naira will lose her memory and will continue in the show.