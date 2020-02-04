Take the pledge to vote

In Pics: Bollywood Comes Out in Full Force on Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain Raiser

On Sunday night, various Bollywood celebrities walked the red carpet at the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 curtain raiser, held in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
In Pics: Bollywood Comes Out in Full Force on Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain Raiser
Bollywood stars at the 65th filmfare awards

It was a star-studded night on Sunday as Bollywood celebrities stunned the red carpet of the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 curtain-raiser. Various A-lister actors, producers and singers were present at the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a lemon yellow strapless gown by Gaby Charbachy. The gown had a thigh-high slit and beachy waves in the overall attire.

Ananya Panday went a little experimental and wore a black Gahlia Lahav gown with a thigh-high slit. The gown had a salmon pink panel on the side, which looked a bit off.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Got it, flaunt it is @ananyapanday’s motto for the #AmazonFilmfareAwards Curtain Raiser. @amazondotin @amazonfashionin #HarPalFashionable A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

Alaya F too chose a Gaby Charbachy and went for a black-sequinned two-legged thigh-high slit gown. The dress had mesh paneling from the front.

Rakul Preet Singh went for metallic gown by Dolly J.

Sonam Kapoor kept it traditional and wore a heavy embroioded white saree designed by her sister Rhea Kapoor, in collaboration with designer Masaba Gupta.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome the goddess of fashion @sonamkapoor at the #AmazonFilmfareAwards Curtain Raiser. @amazonfashionin @amazondotin #HarPalFashionable

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

Check out some other stars below:

View this post on Instagram

The beautiful @rasikadugal at the #AmazonFilmfareAwards Curtain Raiser. @amazonfashionin @amazondotin #HarPalFashionable

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

View this post on Instagram

Voila! @faroutakhtar and @shibanidandekar looked lovely together at the #AmazonFilmfareAwards Curtain Raiser. @amazonfashionin @amazondotin #HarPalFashionable

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

How good does @nushratbharucha look at the #AmazonFilmfareAwards Curtain Raiser. @amazonfashionin @amazondotin #HarPalFashionable A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

View this post on Instagram

Make way for the icon, @karanjohar at the #AmazonFilmfareAwards Curtain Raiser. @amazonfashionin @amazondotin #HarPalFashionable

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

While the award show is going to be held in Assam, the night was to honour the technicians who worked for the project. Technical awards were distributed in the night.

