In Pics: Bollywood Comes Out in Full Force on Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain Raiser

It was a star-studded night on Sunday as Bollywood celebrities stunned the red carpet of the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 curtain-raiser. Various A-lister actors, producers and singers were present at the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a lemon yellow strapless gown by Gaby Charbachy. The gown had a thigh-high slit and beachy waves in the overall attire.

Ananya Panday went a little experimental and wore a black Gahlia Lahav gown with a thigh-high slit. The gown had a salmon pink panel on the side, which looked a bit off.

Alaya F too chose a Gaby Charbachy and went for a black-sequinned two-legged thigh-high slit gown. The dress had mesh paneling from the front.

Rakul Preet Singh went for metallic gown by Dolly J.

Sonam Kapoor kept it traditional and wore a heavy embroioded white saree designed by her sister Rhea Kapoor, in collaboration with designer Masaba Gupta.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome the goddess of fashion @sonamkapoor at the #AmazonFilmfareAwards Curtain Raiser. @amazonfashionin @amazondotin #HarPalFashionable

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Feb 2, 2020 at 9:54am PST

Check out some other stars below:

View this post on Instagram

The beautiful @rasikadugal at the #AmazonFilmfareAwards Curtain Raiser. @amazonfashionin @amazondotin #HarPalFashionable

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Feb 2, 2020 at 11:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Voila! @faroutakhtar and @shibanidandekar looked lovely together at the #AmazonFilmfareAwards Curtain Raiser. @amazonfashionin @amazondotin #HarPalFashionable

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Feb 2, 2020 at 11:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Make way for the icon, @karanjohar at the #AmazonFilmfareAwards Curtain Raiser. @amazonfashionin @amazondotin #HarPalFashionable

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Feb 2, 2020 at 9:56am PST

While the award show is going to be held in Assam, the night was to honour the technicians who worked for the project. Technical awards were distributed in the night.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.